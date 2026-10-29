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LTCG tax cut ahead? History, India-China-Korea comparison and Jefferies' top stock picks

LTCG tax cut ahead? History, India-China-Korea comparison and Jefferies' top stock picks

Jefferies said LTCG on equities is exempt for FPIs in several emerging markets. In India, FPIs face a tax incidence similar to that of other investors, it said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 11:40 AM IST
LTCG tax cut ahead? History, India-China-Korea comparison and Jefferies' top stock picksJefferies said equity LTCG collections stood at Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY25, coinciding with the peaking of Indian markets, though collections could be lower now.

Jefferies, in its latest strategy note, cited chatter around a potential cut in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equities, saying the possibility of differential equity taxation for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cannot be ruled out. The global investment bank said an out-of-budget change in capital gains tax rates is feasible through the Ordinance route, similar to the recent tax relief granted to specific foreign investors in Indian government bonds.

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"For equity taxes, policy options include 1) an across-the-board LTCG & STCG rate cut, 2) FPI-specific LTCG rate cut, or 3) Computing gains for FPIs in dollar terms (i.e. some indexation benefits). Industry participants suggest too high differential between LT and ST rates can be suboptimal," it said.

Jefferies said equity LTCG collections stood at Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY25, coinciding with the peaking of Indian markets, though collections could be lower now. For FY27, securities transaction tax (STT) collections are annualising at Rs 85,000 crore. Combined, LTCG tax on equities and STT accounted for 8 per cent of direct tax collections and 5 per cent of total gross tax revenue in FY25, it said.

"Given fiscal pressures, the government may need to offset potential revenue loss from any LTCG tax reduction," it said.

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LTCG tax history in India

Jefferies said LTCG on equities is exempt for FPIs in several emerging markets. In India, FPIs face a tax incidence similar to that of other investors, with LTCG taxed at 12.5 per cent and short-term capital gains (STCG) at 20 per cent.

"Notably, though FPIs earlier used to benefit from investments via tax-friendly jurisdictions under Double Tax Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs), the routes for which have been largely closed since Apr19. However, chances of a differential treatment for FPIs on equity taxation cannot be ruled out," it said.

LTCG tax: India-China-Korea comparison

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In India, short-term gains are taxed at 20 per cent and long-term gains at 12.5 per cent, while STT is levied at 0.10 per cent on both buying and selling of shares. In South Korea, 11 per cent of sales proceeds or 22 per cent of net gains are taxed. STT in South Korea is levied at 0.20 per cent on the seller only. In China, gains on some shares are exempt, while others are taxed at 10 per cent.

LTCG tax cut: Stocks likely to be key beneficiaries

A potential reversal in FPI flows could particularly benefit stocks in sectors that have seen heavy foreign selling, Jefferies said. Since October 2024, financials have seen the largest net FPI outflows at $16 billion, followed by IT and staples, at $10 billion each.

"Within these oversold sectors, Banks are our key preference, while we also prefer Energy (RIL), Utilities & Real Estate. Overall, we prefer large caps over mid-caps. Large caps have UPFed by 5ppt in 2026, trade at a 23 per cent valuation discount vs the 10-year avg of 20 per cent, even as the earnings-growth gap is expected to narrow," it said.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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