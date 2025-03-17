scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
LTI Mindtree shares hit 52-week low on Citigroup's plan to reduce external IT contractors

Feedback

LTI Mindtree shares hit 52-week low on Citigroup's plan to reduce external IT contractors

The bank intends to reduce the proportion of these contractors from 50% to 20% as part of its strategy to enhance internal capabilities.

The shares of the company hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 4,240, falling 5% on BSE. The shares of the company hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 4,240, falling 5% on BSE.

LTI Mindtree Ltd shares plummeted 5% following Citigroup's decision to significantly reduce its reliance on external IT contractors, potentially impacting company performance. The shares of the company hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 4,240, falling 5% on BSE.

The bank intends to reduce the proportion of these contractors from 50% to 20% as part of its strategy to enhance internal capabilities. This move comes amid a broader trend in the United States to bolster domestic job opportunities and reduce reliance on foreign resources. The decision has had an immediate impact on LTI Mindtree's stock, reflecting investor concerns over potential revenue impacts due to diminished outsourcing opportunities. The trading session saw significant fluctuations, with market participants responding to these developments in the global IT outsourcing landscape.

Related Articles

Citigroup's strategic shift could have wider ramifications beyond LTI Mindtree, potentially affecting other IT service providers reliant on large US clients. The change is part of an ongoing trend of insourcing prompted by economic and political pressures in key markets. As such, IT companies may face increased competition to secure projects with clients seeking more integrated solutions.

Analysts noted that while these adjustments might pose short-term challenges, they could also drive innovation and efficiency improvements within the sector. Stakeholders will be watching closely to assess the economic and employment outcomes, particularly in regions heavily dependent on IT outsourcing. The shift in client strategies, such as Citigroup's, is likely to prompt reassessments of business models within the IT services industry.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 17, 2025, 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
LTI Mindtree Ltd
LTI Mindtree Ltd