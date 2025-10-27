LTIMindtree shares gain as firm wins $100-mn multi year deal 

Shares of LTIMindtree, the software and consulting major, rose nearly 2% today after the firm said it announced a multi-year, just above $100 million strategic agreement with a US-based leading global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers. Under this agreement, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT services, encompassing core Business Applications, Infrastructure Operations, End User Support, Software Asset governance, and Project execution.

LTIMindtree stock rose 1.97% to Rs 5655 against the previous close of Rs 5545. Market cap of the IT firm rose to Rs 1.66 lakh crore.

The engagement is designed to drive intelligent efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, while enabling cost optimization, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery and achieve strategic outcomes.

“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AIcentric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies.