LTM to modernise India's tax analytics platform with Nvidia AI; check stock reaction

LTM (LTIMindtree) on Thursday said it is collaborating with Nvidia to support the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in modernising India's national tax analytics platform under the Insight 2.0 initiative.

"The nation's seven-year mandate aims to bolster tax administration with scalable AI and advanced analytics. As part of Insight 2.0 program, LTM will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure to simplify workloads and offer real-time insights for CBDT," it stated in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As part of the engagement, LTM will implement a secure cloud-based architecture powered by Nvidia's AI infrastructure to streamline data processing and enable real-time analytics for the tax department. The initiative is aimed at strengthening tax administration through scalable artificial intelligence and advanced data capabilities over a seven-year period.

"LTM's BlueVerse serves as the intelligence backbone of the entire program, enabling AI integration across all operational layers of the tax platform, supporting features such as a smart citizen portal, automated campaign management, enhanced case workflows, and AI-driven helpdesk assistance. The BlueVerse platform aims to deliver a seamless citizen interface to enhance governance, reduce leakages, improve compliance and elevate the citizen's experience," the company also said.

The company said the collaboration will help build a transparent, resilient and citizen-friendly tax administration system by embedding AI across workflows and service interfaces.

Advertisement

"We are excited to work with Nvidia and contribute to this critical public service program. This collaboration combines Nvidia's deep AI expertise with LTM's BlueVerse platform and lays the foundation for transparent, resilient, and citizen-friendly tax administration at scale," said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer at LTM.

"Full-stack AI and accelerated computing are unlocking unprecedented efficiencies to modernize tax operations in India," said Yogesh Agrawal, VP of Data Center GPU Business at Nvidia. "By integrating Nvidia AI infrastructure with LTM's BlueVerse platform, this collaboration enables secure, high-performance, and scalable AI-driven digital governance for a program of national importance."

Meanwhile, LTM shares were last seen trading 1.36 per cent lower at Rs 4,502.55. Separately, Elara Capital reiterated its ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 6,740.