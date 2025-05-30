Lumax Auto shares zoom 17% on Q4 earnings push. Details here

Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd witnessed a sharp rise on Friday after the automotive component manufacturer's net profit climbed 32.05 per cent to Rs 58.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. The stock zoomed 17.12 per cent to settle at Rs 811.35.

The company's revenue from operations for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) surged by 49.58 per cent to Rs 1,132.88 crore. For the full fiscal year (FY25), net profit increased by 36.56 per cent to Rs 177.77 crore, while sales rose by 28.88 per cent to Rs 3,636.67 crore.

Anmol Jain, Managing Director of Lumax Auto, said, "Our strategic focus on inorganic growth through targeted acquisitions, including our entry into alternative fuels and the consolidation of our IAC India operations, positions us well for the evolving automotive landscape." He further emphasised the improved EBITDA margins as a testament to their operational excellence and synergies from an expanded portfolio.

Lumax Auto has highlighted its strategic aim to capitalise on the expanding automotive market and emerging mobility solutions. The company's proactive approach in exploring alternative fuel technologies and integrating IAC India operations showcases its commitment to future growth and sustainability.

To reward its shareholders, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share, which represents 275 per cent of the face value. This recommendation is subject to approval at the upcoming 44th Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 25, 2025.

The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs 26.08 for FY25, up from Rs 19.10 in the previous year, indicating robust financial health and profitability.

In addition to its financial achievements, Lumax Auto's strategic moves, including targeted acquisitions and a focus on alternative fuels, are expected to position it well within the competitive landscape of the automotive industry. Competitors such as Bosch and Motherson Sumi have also been focusing on similar markets.

Lumax Auto's forward-looking strategy and solid financial results underscore its readiness to tackle the challenges and opportunities in the automotive sector, particularly as the market shifts towards greener and more sustainable mobility solutions.