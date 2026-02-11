Lumax Industries, Lumax Auto shares rally up to 100% in six months; what analysts say

Shares of Lumax Industries Ltd surged on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26). The stock jumped 8.76 per cent to settle at Rs 6,698.90, after hitting a record high of Rs 6,969.90 in intraday trade. At the closing level, the multibagger stock has rallied 100.50 per cent over the past six months.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT -- including share of associates -- of Rs 47 crore for Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 39.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Lumax Ind also posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 1,053 crore, up 18.7 per cent from Rs 887 crore in Q3 FY25.

From a technical standpoint, some analysts remain largely divided between booking profits and accumulating on dips.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Lumax Ind has delivered a strong breakout above its recent consolidation with a sharp spike in volumes, pushing the price well above its 20-, 50- and 100-day EMAs, confirming bullish momentum. The RSI near 73 indicates strength but also suggests short-term overbought conditions, implying a brief pullback or sideways pause is possible. The breakout zone around Rs 6,300–6,400 should now act as support. Traders can look for entries on minor dips with a strict 2.5 per cent stop-loss below support. Upside targets are placed at around 5 per cent from entry, with further continuation likely if volumes sustain and the price holds above the breakout level."

AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Lumax Ind's stock is bullish and also overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 7,206. Investors should be booking profits at current levels as a daily close below the support of Rs 6,419 could lead to a downward target of Rs 5,447 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support for the stock is seen at Rs 6,000, while resistance is placed at Rs 7,000. He added that a decisive move above Rs 7,000 could push the stock towards Rs 7,300, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,300.

Meanwhile, shares of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd gained 5.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,733.35 after touching an all-time high of Rs 1,752. The stock has climbed 65.98 per cent in the last six months. The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 FY26 results on February 11.

Commenting on the stock, Vithlani said, "Lumax Auto is exhibiting strengthening bullish momentum as the price sustains above its key moving averages with RSI trending upward, indicating improving strength within the broader uptrend. Traders can consider a buy at the current market price near Rs 1,736 while maintaining disciplined risk management. A strict stop-loss should be placed around Rs 1,690, which marks a crucial recent support zone. As long as the stock holds above Rs 1,730 level, it has the potential to extend its upward move toward the Rs 1,820–1,850 range in the near term, supported by positive price structure, momentum continuation and improving buying interest."

Ramachandran said, "The stock is bullish and also slightly overbought on daily charts with the next resistance at Rs 1,858. Investors should be booking profits at current levels as a daily close below the support of Rs 1,633 could trigger a fall towards Rs 1,420 in the near term."

Patel added that support for Lumax Auto is seen at Rs 1,600, while resistance is placed at Rs 1,780. A decisive move above Rs 1,780 could push the stock towards Rs 1,845, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,845.