Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Tech has emerged as India's richest woman in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. She is ranked third after RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on the list. Interestingly, Roshni is a new entrant in the Rich List with a wealth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family received a 47% stake in HCL’s holding companies as a gift from her father Shiv Nadar in March 2025. She is the youngest in the top 10 ranking.

This year, there are 101 women entrants in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, including 26 dollar billionaires.

"For the first time, a woman entered the Top 3 of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 — Roshni Nadar Malhotra debuted at No. 3, symbolising the multi-generational power of tech-driven wealth. She joins 100 other women on the list, including 26 dollar-billionaires and self-made icons such as Falguni Nayar and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, proving women are now central catalysts in unlocking India’s economic potential," according to the rich list report.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has made history as the first woman to head a listed Indian IT company.

"A graduate of the Kellogg School of Management, she has expanded HCL’s global footprint while strengthening its position as a leading IT services powerhouse. Beyond business, she plays a key role in philanthropy through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, with a strong focus on education and social impact. Consistently ranked among the world’s most powerful women in business, Roshni represents a rare blend of technocratic leadership and social responsibility, underscoring her prominence in Indian industry," according to the report.