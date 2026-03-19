Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Macquarie removes HDFC Bank from marquee buy list; maintains 'outperform' — here's why

Macquarie removes HDFC Bank from marquee buy list; maintains 'outperform' — here's why

The global brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock, with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,200.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Mar 19, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Macquarie removes HDFC Bank from marquee buy list; maintains 'outperform' — here's whyExplaining the rationale behind removing HDFC Bank from its marquee list, Macquarie said near-term underperformance may persist.

Global brokerage Macquarie on Thursday said it has removed HDFC Bank Ltd from its marquee buy list following the resignation of the private lender's part-time Chairman and Independent Director Atanu Chakraborty.

"HDFC Bank management hosted a call now to discuss the resignation of Chairman. The call was represented by the new interim part-time Chairman Keki Mistry, MD & CEO Sashi Jagdishan and Dr. Sunita Maheshwari (independent director), Lily Vadera (independent director), Harsh Bhanwala (independent director), Renu Karnad (non independent, non executive director)," the brokerage stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Highlighting key takeaways from the call, Macquarie said, "The board is not aware as to why the Chairman resigned. In fact, they repeatedly asked him and he didn't give any specific reasons. The new Chairman Keki Mistry also said that there could be some relationship issue between Atanu (ex-chairman) and the management which we interpret as a possible power struggle."

It added, "Keki clarified that there are no material matters, no specific instances and no operational issues. The NRC committee will take a call on Sashi's re-appointment as the CEO which is coming up for renewal in October 2026."

The brokerage also said, "The regulators have been regularly doing onsite and offsite inspections and comfortable with the bank. The approval for the new Chairman was given within a short notice. Compliance and governance and controls remains very strong."

Advertisement

It further stated, "Sashi also clarified there is no relationship issue with the current DMD Kaizad and they both are well aligned with the overall objectives and clarified the DMD's strong commitment towards the organisation."

Explaining the rationale behind removing the stock from its marquee list, Macquarie said near-term underperformance may persist. "While fundamentals remain strong with good ROA, at this point in time governance concerns will weigh down heavily on the stock. Investors would want more comfort from the board. Also now the uncertainty surrounding Sashi's reappointment will weigh down on the stock. Key risks include slowdown in growth and further governance issues cropping up," it stated.

That said, the global brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock, with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,200.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 19, 2026 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today