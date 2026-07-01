Madhusudan Kela buys stake in Genus Power via block deal, more details 

Veteran investor Madhusudan Kela bought over 13 lakh shares in Genus Power in block deals on Tuesday. Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, the name of the veteran investor, featured among the buyers in the block deal. 13.79 lakh shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 290.

At the end of March 2026 quartwer, Kela's name did not appear in the shareholding data.

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On June 30, 2026, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Group, operating through its affiliate Chiswick Investment Pte Ltd, offloaded an 11.03% equity stake in Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd for Rs 955.6 crore.

In the current session, Genus Power Infrastructures stock rose 4.42% to Rs 312.35. A total of 5.27 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.27 crore on BSE. The market cap of the company rose to Rs 9,014 crore.

The multibagger stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 393.61 on August 5 last year. The power sector stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 210.49 on February 4 this year. Genus Power shares have gained 38% in three months and gained 131% in three years.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Genus Power stands at 40.2 signaling it's trading neither in the the overbought nor in the oversold zone. An RSI of 70 or above indicates a stock has turned overbought on charts. Genus Power stock has a one-year beta of 1.47, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

Shares of Genus Power Ltd crashed over 12% on Tuesday with the smart meter maker firm recording maximum turnover on BSE. The sudden fall in the electrical equipment stock comes on the reports of block deal on the counter.

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Genus Power is primarily engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on a turnkey basis. The company operates through two segments: Metering business and Strategic investment activity. etc.