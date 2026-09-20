Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon Tech, Bharat Dynamics, Jai Corp among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Monday

Container Corporation of India Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 21 after declaring a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The company has fixed the same date as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is the date from which the stock trades without the entitlement to the announced dividend, with the actual payment date likely on October 28.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd is also set to turn ex-dividend on Monday. The defence company has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share, with September 21 serving as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders, while the dividend payout is likely on October 28.

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Jai Corp Ltd has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share and will turn ex-dividend on September 21. The company has kept September 21 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to the payout. The actual payment date will be paid on October 28.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is scheduled to turn ex-dividend on Monday after declaring an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as September 21 and the actual payment date is October. The company has announced the payout for shareholders who meet the eligibility criteria on the record date.

Among the other stocks on the ex-dividend list for September 21 are Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, which has declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share, and Southern Gas Ltd, with a final dividend of Rs 60 per share. Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd and Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd have each declared dividends of Rs 20 per share.

