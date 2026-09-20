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Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon Tech, Bharat Dynamics, Jai Corp among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Monday

Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon Tech, Bharat Dynamics, Jai Corp among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Monday

BDL1,196.60(3.88%)

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is scheduled to turn ex-dividend on Monday after declaring an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon Tech, Bharat Dynamics, Jai Corp among stocks to turn ex-dividend on MondayDixon Technologies (India) Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 21 following its declaration of a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Container Corporation of India and Jai Corp Ltd are among the stocks set to turn ex-dividend on Monday, September 21. Several other companies, including Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Monte Carlo Fashions are also scheduled to turn ex-dividend on the day, with dividends ranging from a few paise to ₹160 per share.

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Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 21 following its declaration of a final dividend of Rs 10 per share. The record date has also been fixed for the same day, according to the exchange data, while the actual payment date is October 28.

Container Corporation of India Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 21 after declaring a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The company has fixed the same date as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is the date from which the stock trades without the entitlement to the announced dividend, with the actual payment date likely on October 28.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd is also set to turn ex-dividend on Monday. The defence company has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share, with September 21 serving as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders, while the dividend payout is likely on October 28.

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Jai Corp Ltd has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share and will turn ex-dividend on September 21. The company has kept September 21 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to the payout. The actual payment date will be paid on October 28.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd is scheduled to turn ex-dividend on Monday after declaring an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as September 21 and the actual payment date is October. The company has announced the payout for shareholders who meet the eligibility criteria on the record date.

Among the other stocks on the ex-dividend list for September 21 are Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, which has declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share, and Southern Gas Ltd, with a final dividend of Rs 60 per share. Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd and Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd have each declared dividends of Rs 20 per share.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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