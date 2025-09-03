Man Industries shares surge 11% on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Man Industries surged 11% in early deals on Wednesday after the frim said it won an export order worth Rs 1,700 crore. Man Industries stock rose 11% to Rs 431.50 against the previous close of Rs 388.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,840 crore.

Advertisement

"We are pleased to inform you that that the Company has received a new export order for approx. Rs.1700 Crores (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Crores only). This order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months," said Man Industries.

"The total unexecuted order book stands at approximately Rs 4700 Crore (Rupees Four Thousand Seven Hundred Crores only). This order reflects the robust business environment and showcases the trust of the customers they have in the Company’s technological and executional capabilities," added the firm.

Man Industries (India) in the business of manufacturing, processing and trading of submerged arc welded pipes & steel products.