Manappuram Finance Q1 profit slumps 75% YoY to Rs 138 crore, revenue down 9%

Manappuram Finance Ltd on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 138 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26, registering a 75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline from Rs 555 crore in the same period last year.

The non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) revenue from operations fell 9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,262 crore. Revenue from the gold loan segment grew 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,904 crore, while income from the microfinance business plunged over 53 per cent YoY to Rs 361 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Net interest income (NII) for Q1 FY26 dropped 14.2 per cent to Rs 1,407 crore, compared with Rs 1,640 crore in Q1 FY25.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, with August 14 as the record date. The company also announced that Managing Director VP Nandakumar will assume the role of Chairman from August 28, succeeding Shailesh Jayantilal Mehta, who will retire after completing his second term.

The results were released after market hours. Earlier in the day, Manappuram Finance shares slipped 0.75 per cent to close at Rs 258.55. The stock saw high trading volume on BSE today.

Around 1.69 lakh shares changed hands, higher than the two-week average volume of 1.35 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.43 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 21,884.57 crore.

Advertisement

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 46.14. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.