Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Manappuram Finance shares: Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Jefferies - targets by top brokers

Manappuram Finance shares: Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Jefferies - targets by top brokers

Manappuram Finance: Anlaysts said the improving returns profile is largely reflected in the current valuation and that it saw limited room for further re-rating.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Manappuram Finance shares: Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Jefferies - targets by top brokersManappuram Finance: The stock is up 43 per cent over the past one year, while the Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 372 implied a 3.4 per cent potential upside.

Seven out of 10 brokerages that came out with updates on Manappuram Finance Ltd suggested a 'Hold', 'Neutral' or equivalent rating on the stock, even after the gold loan company reported a beat in its Q1 results. Brokerages said the company delivered a strong quarter, led by sustained growth in its gold loan portfolio and an improvement in gold loan yields, which supported margin expansion.

Advertisement

At the same time, analysts said growth in non-gold segments remained subdued as Manappuram Finance continued to prioritise asset quality and portfolio stabilisation in those businesses. The stock is up 43 per cent over the past one year, while the Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 372 implied a 3.4 per cent potential upside from here on.

Nirmal Bang said, "We expect the earnings trajectory to remain constructive, supported by healthy AUM growth, resilient NIMs, disciplined costs, and improving asset quality. We expect ROA/ROE to improve to 3.5 per cent/14.1 per cent in FY27E and 3.8 per cent/15 per cent in FY28E from 2.8 per cent/11 per cent in FY26, with 1QFY27 already showing a meaningful improvement."

It, however, said the improving returns profile is largely reflected in the current valuation and that it saw limited room for further re-rating. "We recommend HOLD with a target of Rs 375," it said.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley suggested 'Equalweight' with a target price of Rs 360. Investec, Nirmal Institutional Equities, CLSA and 360 ONE Capital suggested 'Hold' on the stock with targets of Rs 400, Rs 375, Rs 350 and Rs 315, respectively. Phillip Capital is neutral on the stock with a target of Rs 360, while MOFSL reiterated its 'Neutral' rating with a target of Rs 390. Jefferies, DAM Capital and Equirus Securities suggested 'Buy' or an equivalent positive stance with targets of Rs 430, Rs 400 and Rs 435, respectively.

MOFSL said Manappuram Finance's consolidated PAT rose 340 per cent year-on-year and was a 26 per cent beat. Net interest income grew 25 per cent year-on-year and beat MOFSL's estimate by 6 per cent. Operating expenses grew 1 per cent year-on-year and were in line with expectations. It also noted that Manappuram Finance had appointed Ashish Singh as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company for a five-year term effective January 2027.

Advertisement

"We raise our FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 18 per cent/3 per cent to factor in higher NIM and lower credit costs. Reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a target of Rs 390 (based on 1.8x FY28E consolidated BVPS)," MOFSL said.

Equirus Securities said the last few quarters had seen a sharp recovery in Manappuram's business momentum and profitability. It broadly maintained estimates and said it would remain watchful of the movement in gold prices. "We remain constructive and Retain LONG with a Sep'27 target of Rs 435 (vs Rs 360 earlier), based on 1.8 times September 2028E BVPS (1.6x earlier)," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more