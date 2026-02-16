Manappuram Finance shares: Target price, key takeaways as RBI clears Bain Capital deal

ICICI Securities on Monday said Manappuram Finance Ltd ’s future prospects appeared promising following the RBI’s approval for Bain Capital’s proposed acquisition, which it viewed as a structural turning point for the gold loan company.

The broking firm said the new strategic direction, under the incoming investor, entails fresh management, a lower microfinance institution mix, improved asset quality management and a high-growth, lower-yield focus in the core gold loan business. It, however, acknowledged that the company’s weak track record could be cited as a counter argument.

ICICI Securities noted that Manappuram had attempted a lower-yield strategy in gold loans in FY22 and FY23, when yields declined about 457 basis points between FY20 and FY23. It also highlighted that the microfinance business had moved through a cycle, with mix peaking at 26 per cent in FY24 and falling to 16 per cent in FY25 and 9 per cent in 9MFY26.

Attractive valuations

Despite this, the brokerage said attractive valuations tilted the risk-reward in favour of the stock. It cited standalone valuations of about 1.7 times FY28E price to book and added that the worst appeared to be behind for the microfinance segment. It also pointed out that earnings compounded at 18.8 per cent over FY19–24, with average return on assets and return on equity of about 5 per cent and 21.8 per cent, respectively.

Bain Capital investment

On the transaction, Manappuram Finance received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the proposed acquisition of up to 41.7 per cent stake by Bain Capital through paid-up share capital and or convertible warrants. Under the proposal, Bain Capital will invest Rs 4,385 crore to acquire an 18 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis through preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants.

Manappuram Finance open offer

The transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer to purchase an additional 26 per cent stake from public shareholders. Depending on the level of subscription to the open offer, Bain Capital’s post-investment stake may range between 18 per cent and 41.7 per cent on a fully diluted basis. Bain Capital will be classified as a promoter and will jointly control the company along with the existing promoters. The shareholding of existing promoters will decline from 35.3 per cent to 28.9 per cent following the capital infusion.

RBI conditions

ICICI Securities noted that the RBI approval is subject to certain conditions. These include prior RBI approval if Bain Capital’s shareholding crosses 26 per cent of the paid-up capital, other than through warrant conversion, after one year as prescribed. Manappuram has also been directed to ensure that Bain Capital furnishes an action plan within the specified timeline to avoid having more than one non-banking financial company of the same category or housing finance company within its group with majority shareholding and control.