Mangalore Chemicals shares doubled investor wealth in six months; price targets, technicals and more

Shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers have doubled investor wealth in six months. The fertiliser stock rose 108% during the period from Rs 153 on March 24 to Rs 320 in the current session.

With today's high, the agri stock has risen 163% from its 52 week low of Rs 121.35 on BSE.

The fertiliser stock hit a high of Rs 320.55 in the curent session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,779.45 crore on BSE.

Commenting on the outlook of the stock, Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Mangalore Chemical has witnessed profit booking from higher levels, bringing the stock down to its support zone near Rs 301.45, where it is currently consolidating. For the uptrend to resume, the stock needs to decisively break above the Rs 325 mark, which could open the path for an upside move towards Rs 346, followed by Rs 370. However, a slip below the crucial support of Rs 301.45 may trigger selling pressure and drag the stock lower towards the Rs 264 level."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 300 and resistance at Rs 325. A decisive move above the Rs 325 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 350. The expected trading range will be between Rs 290 and Rs 350 for the short-term."

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 43.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone.

The shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is mixed for the stock.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of fertilisers. The Company has manufacturing facility in India.