MapmyIndia shares extend rally, surge 15% in two sessions; here's the trigger

The stock climbed 9.41 per cent to close at Rs 1,954.65, marking a total gain of 14.76 per cent over the last two trading days.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2025 5:47 PM IST
MapmyIndia shares extend rally, surge 15% in two sessions; here's the triggerAs of June 2025, promoters held a 51.65 per cent stake in CE Info Systems.

Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd, the parent company of MapmyIndia, extended their sharp upward run for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The stock climbed 9.41 per cent to close at Rs 1,954.65, marking a total gain of 14.76 per cent over the last two trading days.

The rally was accompanied by heavy trading activity, with around 1.16 lakh shares changing hands -- significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 19,000 shares. The day's turnover stood at Rs 21.93 crore, taking the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 10,696.17 crore.

The recent upmove came after Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw endorsed the company's navigation application, Mappls, calling it a "must-try app" in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He praised the app's advanced features, including junction view, which comes pre-installed in vehicles powered by MapmyIndia technology.

Vaishnaw highlighted that such innovations are enhancing road safety and improving the driving experience across India.

Following the endorsement, CE Info Systems confirmed in an exchange filing that the Ministry of Railways will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MapmyIndia.

The collaboration aims to integrate MapmyIndia's Maps and Mappls technology into railway systems to make travel planning, navigation and commuter information more intuitive and connected.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 51.65 per cent stake in CE Info Systems.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 5:47 PM IST
