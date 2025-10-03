Marico Q2 business updates: Expect revenue growth in 'thirties', modest growth in operating profit

FMCG firm Marico reported its Q2 business updates after market hours on Friday. Consolidated revenue growth for the September quarter (second quarter of financial year 2026) is expected to be in the “thirties” year-on-year, supported by resilient international performance and benefits from GST rate cuts in parts of its India business.

The maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola foods also projected modest growth in operating profit on a year-on-year basis. Last year in the same quarter, the company reported a 7.6% rise in revenue to Rs 2,664 crore and a 20.3% increase in net profit to ₹433 crore. The consumer goods maker said demand trends remained stable through most of the quarter and it expects sentiment to gradually improve during the festive season and beyond.

About 30% of Marico's India business benefited from GST rationalisation during the quarter. Its foods and premium personal care segments continued to accelerate, while the international business maintained robust momentum with constant currency growth in the twenties.

The company noted that demand trends remained stable, and ongoing GST benefits as well as the festive season are anticipated to further bolster performance.

Marico reported a consolidated net profit of ₹513 crore for the first quarter of FY26, reflecting an 8.2% year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations climbed 23.3% to ₹3,259 crore compared to ₹2,643 crore a year earlier, though it was marginally below the anticipated ₹3,270 crore. Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 4.6% to ₹655 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 20.1% from 23.7% in the prior year.