Marico Q2 earnings: Margins fall despite 31% revenue surge

Marico Ltd.'s shares ended over 2% higher at on Friday following the company's latest quarterly earnings announcement. The consumer goods maker posted a 7% volume growth for the July-September period, aligning with expectations. However, the company's operating margins softened to 16.1%, a decrease from 19.6% in the same period last year.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 93,482 crore, marking a 31% year-on-year rise. EBITDA climbed 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 9560 crore. Despite these top-line gains, Marico's net profit reached Rs 9420 crore, in line with the Rs 9415 crore consensus but marginally below the Rs 9423 crore posted a year ago.

The softening of margins, despite robust revenue growth, reflects ongoing cost pressures in the sector. The company has delivered results largely in line with market expectations on core metrics, yet investors are watching closely for signs of margin recovery in subsequent quarters.

Marico's performance in this quarter underscores the challenges faced by consumer goods companies in balancing growth and profitability amid fluctuating input costs and competitive pressures. While the revenue surge signals strong demand for its products, especially in its core segments, the narrowing margins highlight the impact of higher raw material prices and increased expenses. Management commentary suggested a continued focus on cost optimization and strategic investments to drive future growth.

The stock ended 2.41% higher at Rs 739.35 today against the previous close of Rs 721.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,962 crore.