Marico shares tank 5% after weak business update

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Marico tanked over 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 518.95 after the company announced an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends witnessed during the quarter ended 31st March, 2022.

The stock opened 3 per cent lower at Rs 527.55 against the previous close of Rs 543.90. With a market capitalisation of Rs 67,541 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

"During the quarter, consumption trends remained subdued amidst weak rural sentiment and inflation in global commodities aggravating due to geopolitical tensions," the company said.

"While companies affected price hikes across FMCG categories to cope with the cost-push, persistent inflation continued to hurt consumer wallets across rural and urban. As a result, FMCG volumes declined in the Jan-Feb’22 period on a year-on-year basis (per Nielsen)," it added.

Despite the challenging macro context, Marico said the India business stayed relatively firm, riding on focused execution and market share gains. Revenue growth in the quarter was in low single digits, while volumes were marginally positive on an exceptionally high base, leading to double-digit volume growth on a 2-year CAGR basis.

The company informed that its international business delivered double-digit constant currency growth on a strong base, with all markets faring well. The business has registered a stellar mid-teen constant currency growth in FY22, it said.

Also, the company said that the consolidated revenue growth in the quarter touched high single digits. Among key inputs, copra prices remained soft, however edible and crude oil prices spiked due to geopolitical tensions.

"In response, Marico also took calibrated price increases in the Value-Added Hair Oils and Saffola Edible Oils portfolios during the quarter. Consequently, gross margin is expected to be at similar levels as the same quarter last year," the company added.

CLSA has maintained an 'Underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 per share. The brokerage firm expects gross margin and operating margin to be stable on a year-on-year basis.

However, Macquarie has an 'Outperform' call on Marico with a target at Rs 600 per share. We have cut FY22 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by four per cent to factor in higher ad spend in Q4, it said.