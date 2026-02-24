Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Waiting for a market dip? Math of delay is 'brutal': CA Nitin Kaushik on investors sitting on fence 

Waiting for a market dip? Math of delay is 'brutal': CA Nitin Kaushik on investors sitting on fence 

Those sitting on the fence for the last decade waiting for a “clean” entry have missed the bus, said Kaushik in a post on X. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026 4:03 PM IST
Waiting for a market dip? Math of delay is 'brutal': CA Nitin Kaushik on investors sitting on fence Buying at correction and selling on rise has been a counter-cyclical strategy designed to capitalise on temporary price dips in fundamentally strong stocks.

The ongoing market correction might be that opportunity for which most investors in the market would have been waiting. Value buying could emerge after a brutual crash today or portfolios might bleed further. But is it really worth waiting for a market correction to buy stocks? According to CA Nitin Kaushik, waiting for a market dip is a losing game that most people can’t afford.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Nifty50 clocked a 13-14% CAGR in the last decade, tripling capital of investors  who stayed put irrespective of a rally or a correction. Those sitting on the fence for the last decade waiting for a “clean” entry have missed the bus, said Kaushik in a post on X. 

Elaborating further, Kaushik said, "The math of delay is brutal: missing just the 10 best trading days in a decade can often cut your final portfolio value by nearly half."

The timing of entry into the market is considered the most important factor apart from valuations and stock movement among others. 

Buying at correction and selling on rise has been a counter-cyclical strategy designed to capitalise on temporary price dips in fundamentally strong stocks.

Advertisement

But Kaushik has a different take on this. 

"Most investors treat timing like a strategy, but it’s actually just an expensive form of procrastination that burns through your most valuable asset compounding time," said Kaushik in his X post. 

"The obsession with the “perfect entry” is just a psychological shield to avoid the discomfort of actually putting money at risk," he added. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 24, 2026 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today