Bloodbath on D-Street: Investors lose Rs 19 lakh crore within minutes as Sensex sinks 3,000 pts, Nifty below 22,000

The Indian stock market tanked for the second straight session today after global markets crashed on recession worries and risks of a full-blown trade war post President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' announcements on April 2. Sensex crashed 3000 pts to 72,329 and Nifty tumbled 971 pts to 21,932. Investor wealth slipped by Rs 19 lakh crore to Rs 383.95 lakh crore today against Rs 403.34 lakh crore in the previous session.

All Sensex stocks were trading in the red. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, L&T, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the top losers falling up to 10%.

Midcaps and smallcaps were trading deep in the red in the current session. On BSE, the midcap index crashed 1695 pts to 38,813 and the small-cap index fell 2525 pts to 43,341.

On a sectoral basis, market was also a sea of red. All 19 BSE indices were down with IT, auto, metals and capital goods being the top losers.

IT indices slipped for the third straight session after Trump announced tariffs on trading partners on April 2. The BSE IT index slipped 1851 points to 31,223 against the previous close of 33,075.

Similarly, Nifty IT index tumbled 5.66% or 1893 pts to 31,617.

Market breadth was in the red. Out of 3438 stocks traded, 3065 slipped into losses. Around 262 stocks could rise while 111 stocks remained unchanged.

On Friday, US markets tumbled with NASDAQ Composite Index slipping 962 pts or 5.82% to 15,587 and S&P 500 index ending 322 points lower at 5074.

Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2231 points or 5.50% to 38,314 on Friday.

Asian markets

Meanwhile, Japanese stock futures trading were suspended briefly today due to a circuit breaker.

Japan's Nikkei was down 2278 pts at 31,254. Hang Seng crashed 2396 points to 20,453. Taiwan Weighted index too fell 2063 pts to 19,234.

Singapore's Strait Times slipped 117 pts to 3,825. Kospi was down 21 pts to 2465.