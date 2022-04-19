Market Explainer: What is a stock split?

A stock split occurs when a company issues more shares to its shareholders without diluting the value of their stakes. This leads to a rise in number of outstanding shares and lowers the individual value of each share. However, the market capitalisation of the company carrying out the division of shares remains the same.

An advantage of stock split is that it leads to an increase in liquidity of the stock. The stock also gets more affordable for retail investors since the company divides the existing shares into new shares of lower value.

So, those who have been planning to buy an expensive stock could do so after the company carries out stock split.

Existing shareholders are not affected by the stock split except that the number of shares in their account has increased.

However, the value of their holdings may rise temporarily as new shareholders buy the stock attracted by the lower price of the stock.

For example, a 2:1 stock split will grant you two shares of the firm for every one share of the company you own.

If you owned 100 shares of the company at Rs 50 per share before the stock split, you will get 200 shares of the firm whose value will now become Rs 25 per share. Hence, total value of the shares of the firm you own remains the same at Rs 5,000 (100 multiplied by 50) before the stock split and Rs 5,000 (25 multiplied by 50).

For example, in February 2022, the board of Jubilant Foodworks approved splitting of its equity share having face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of the shareholders.



The company expects the stock split to be completed within 3 months of receiving the approval from the shareholders of the company.