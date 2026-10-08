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Market extends fall as Nifty hits 52-week low; investors lose nearly Rs 13 lakh crore in two days

Market extends fall as Nifty hits 52-week low; investors lose nearly Rs 13 lakh crore in two days

BSE3,334.80(0.63%)

The NSE Nifty50 index dropped to a 52-week low of 22,179.90 before ending 371.25 points or 1.64 per cent lower at 22,231.80.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 5:42 PM IST
Market extends fall as Nifty hits 52-week low; investors lose nearly Rs 13 lakh crore in two daysOver the past two sessions, BSE-listed companies' m-cap has declined by around Rs 12.64 lakh crore from Rs 473.61 lakh crore on Tuesday, October 6.

Indian equity benchmarks extended their decline on Thursday, with Nifty50 hitting a fresh 52-week low, as elevated crude oil prices, high global bond yields and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 1,045.46 points or 1.44 per cent to settle at 71,593.24. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies declined to Rs 460.97 lakh crore from Rs 470.98 lakh crore in the previous session, marking a fall of around Rs 10.01 lakh crore in a single session.

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Over the past two sessions, BSE-listed companies' m-cap has declined by around Rs 12.64 lakh crore from Rs 473.61 lakh crore on Tuesday, October 6.

The NSE Nifty50 index dropped to a 52-week low of 22,179.90 before ending 371.25 points or 1.64 per cent lower at 22,231.80.

Selling was broad-based across sectors, with metal, realty and energy stocks among the major laggards. The IT index was the only sector that showed relative resilience. The broader market also witnessed heavy selling, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining more than 2 per cent.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking, said, "Markets came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, extending the prevailing corrective trend. After a weak opening, the benchmark indices remained under pressure through most of the session and eventually settled close to the day’s lows, reflecting sustained selling pressure across the board."

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Mishra added, "Domestic and global macro concerns continued to weigh heavily on sentiment. RBI's decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent and shift its stance towards calibrated tightening has raised concerns over tighter financial conditions. At the same time, Brent crude moved above the $102–103 a barrel mark amid geopolitical tensions and supply concerns, while the US 10-year Treasury yield remained elevated around 5.3 per cent. Caution ahead of TCS' quarterly results also added to the nervousness, particularly in the IT segment."

Ankur Punj, Managing Director at Equirus Wealth, noted, "Global markets sell-off had a bearing on Indian equity indices as soaring US bond yields coupled with a sharp spike in international crude oil prices to over $102 a barrel, pushed the benchmark Nifty to a fresh 52-week low."

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He also stated that intense FII selling of domestic shares and anticipated further rate hikes by the RBI are also sending jitters to local investors, as higher interest rates will hurt long-term growth prospects.

TCS Q2 results

Meanwhile, IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 14.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,934 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 12,131 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 11.22 per cent YoY to Rs 73,188 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 65,799 crore in the year-ago period. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share.

Nifty outlook

Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice-President, HDFC Securities, said the next support for Nifty is placed near 21,750, while 22,400 and 22,600 are likely to act as immediate resistance levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 5:29 PM IST
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