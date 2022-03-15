Market falls after five sessions: Sensex tanks 709 points, Nifty closes below 16,700

The Indian market snapped five sessions of gaining streak today amid losses in its global peers. Sensex closed 709 points lower at 55,776 and Nifty lost 208 points to 16,663. M&M, Maruti , Nestle India, and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.23 per cent.

Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra , Infosys and Reliance were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.89%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 159 points and 238 points, respectively.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"The world equity market lost its momentum as new financial & trade sanctions were imposed on Russia along with the suspension of gas imports. It is a setback for the market sentiment, which was improving in anticipation of a truce in war.

The Indian market was outperforming due to ease in commodity prices. World markets are also lower ahead of the US Fed meeting in which the market widely expects FOMC to initiate a rate hike"