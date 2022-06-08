Market falls for fourth session: Sensex ends 215 points lower post RBI rate hike

Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trade post RBI policy announcement. RBI raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9 per cent. Home, auto and other loan EMIs will rise after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the second increase in five weeks, to rein in the rise in prices that it saw continuing to hurt consumers in the near term.

Sensex tanked 215 points to end at 54,892 and Nifty fell 60 points to close at 16,356. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.31 per cent.

Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Titan emerged were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.70 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended in the red today.

"RBI's projections of GDP growth rate of 7.2 per cent and inflation of 6.7 per cent for FY23 reflect a realistic monetary policy. The higher inflation projection indicates that the central bank recognises the seriousness of inflation and the 50-bps repo rate hike is a message that they are determined to anchor inflation expectations. The Governor's remark that the economy remains resilient and recovery has gathered momentum, is bullish from the market perspective," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Share Market update: Sensex falls 214 pts, Nifty below 16,400; Airtel, ITC, RIL top losers

The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 253.51 lakh crore today against Rs 254.33 lakh crore on Tuesday.

Market breadth was negative with 1,554 shares ending higher against 1,768 stocks falling on BSE. 111 shares were unchanged.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "After moving below the crucial support of 16,400 levels (support as per change in polarity), the Nifty has not witnessed any intense selling pressure in the last 2 sessions, which is slightly positive for the market. The current choppy movement could extend for another 1-2 sessions and the lows to be watched around 16200 levels. Strong overhead resistance is placed at 16450-16500 levels."

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 33 points and 87 points, respectively in trade today.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,293.98 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong ended higher, while Seoul settled lower. European markets were trading mostly lower during afternoon trade.

Stock markets in the US had ended with gains on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.93 per cent to $121.69 per barrel.