Market rebounds sharply: Sensex, Nifty surge as investor wealth soars Rs 3.5 lakh crore

Domestic benchmarks gained sharply in afternoon trading on Friday, driven by strong performances across all sectoral indices. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged more than 850 points to hit above 81,800 level, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved around 260 points to trade above 24,850. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 3.5 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), ITC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.5 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 3.53 lakh crore to Rs 442.51 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 438.98 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

82 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 82 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Dalmia Bharat Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, HDFC Life, Max Financial Services Ltd, MRF, Power India and Solar Industries India hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 23 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,267 stocks in the green

Out of 3,989 stocks, 2,267 stocks were seen advancing. 1,547 stocks were declining, while 175 stocks remained unchanged.

Honasa Consumer, IFCI & TBO TEK & Sobha jump up to 15%

Stocks such as Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth's parent), IFCI, TBO TEK, Clean Science, MMTC, JK Lakshmi Cement, JBM Auto, Angel One, Hindustan Copper, Eternal Medplus Health, Varun Beverages, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and Olectra Greentech surged as much as 15.48 per cent.

Sensex: Top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were RIL, ITC, Infy, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Axis Bank, L&T, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, SBI, M&M and Sun Pharma.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 5,045.36 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 3,715 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.