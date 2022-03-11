Market rises for fourth session: Sensex rises 86 points, Nifty closes above 16,600

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher after a choppy session on Friday, tracking mixed global trends amid uncertainties on the geopolitical front. This is the fourth straight session the market has ended higher amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Sensex opened weak and fell 414.44 points to 55,049.95 in opening deals.

But within minutes, it cut all its losses and jumped 369.56 points to 55,833.95. The index finally closed at 55,550.30, higher by 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent. Nifty rose 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,630.45. Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, PowerGrid, ITC and Titan were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.82%.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, "Nifty snapped a four-week losing streak and ended the week in the positive gaining 2.37%. Nifty on daily charts made an inside day (high low of the day within the high low band of the previous day) and hence cannot throw signals on the near term movement.

We feel that Nifty could correct minorly for the next few sessions and later rise to cross the 16800 highs towards 17050. On falls it can take support from the 16250-16350 band. The US Fed meet next week (on Mar 16) could throw up some volatility in global equity and bond markets."

Nestle, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank were among the top losers, falling up to 1.76%.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo settled lower, while Shanghai was marginally higher. Stock exchanges in the US settled lower on Thursday. Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority, pulverising its rivals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.93 per cent to $111.4 a barrel. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they sold shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"The global stock market tumbled on Thursday as key peace talks between Russia and Ukraine came to a halt. As a result of the BJP's triumph, the market gained confidence. However, with the ECB and US Federal Reserve meetings coming up in the coming days, caution is advised," according to Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

(With PTI inputs)