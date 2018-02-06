Market rout: Some stocks still managed to hit 52-week highs

As the market rout continued, some stocks still managed to make gains, with over 30 companies hitting their 52-week high levels today and gains in blue- chips such as Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel cushioned the fall in the broader market to some extent.

The BSE Sensex cracked below the 34,000-mark by plunging about 1,275 points or 3.6 per cent in opening trade today mainly due to sell-off in world markets.

However, during the late trading session, the index managed to recover some of the lost ground and was quoting 368.17 points or 1.06 per cent lower at 34,388.99 at 1421 hrs.

As many as 32 stocks hit their 52-week high on BSE today, including Polaris Consulting & Services.

Among the 30-share Sensex stocks, four companies were trading in green led by Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, over 200 stocks hit their 52-week lows on BSE today.

Extending its falling streak for the sixth straight session, the 30-share index fell by 1,274.35 points or 3.66 per cent to 33,482.81.

Stock market bloodbath has wiped out a staggering Rs 9.6 lakh crore from investor wealth in three days with the rout continuing amid sell-off in world markets.