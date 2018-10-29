Market sell-off wiped out investor wealth worth Rs 26 lakh crore: What lies ahead?

The recent market sell-off has consumed Rs 26 lakh crore of investor wealth in just two months. From its August-end high of Rs 159 lakh crore, the market capitalisation on BSE has shrunk to Rs 133 lakh crore, leaving investors guessing when the selling trend will come to an end.

Currently, the Sensex is down 1.79% since the beginning of this year and Nifty has lost 4.35% during the same period.

On an yearly basis, Sensex has logged just 0.60% gains and Nifty is down 3%.

The Sensex lost 14% or over 5,640 points and Nifty is down 14.71% or 1,730 points since August end.

Rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and higher US Federal Reserve rates have led the Indian market lower.

Meanwhile the BSE midcap index has lost 17.83% in the last two months from its August-end high of 16,881 level. It is down 21.52% since the beginning of this year and 15.10% during the last one year.

Similarly, the BSE small cap index is down 20.91% since last two months from its August-end high of 17,193 level. The index has lost 29% since the beginning of this year and 21% during the last one year.

There are no indications that the sell off is not expected to end in the near future. Here's a look at what experts said on the market sell-off and the future course of market.

Experts' take

Joseph Thomas, head-Research at Emkay Wealth Management said, "While the market has corrected and valuations have come down close to reasonable levels, and we may be quite close to the bottom, by no means an extension of losses further can be ruled out".

"The domestic markets are still under the shadow of the developments around IL&FS, the liquidity crisis faced by the NBFCs and the liquidity deficit in the inter-bank market," Thomas added.

"Quarterly earnings, global equity markets, crude oil, FII activity and rupee movement are expected to dictate the Indian market trend. Earnings have been a mixed bag so far and stock volatility is expected to continue amid global and domestic headwinds.

If the Nifty manages to hold above 10,000- 9,950 levels, then we may see some short covering bounce in the coming days," said market expert Ambareesh Baliga

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The market has been correcting in the last two months and in the near-term considering the technical factors, we are bound to see some relief. Earnings season will gather pace in the coming weeks and as market participants will be keen on comparing consensus earnings with actual which will dictate the market momentum.

And if the global volatility continues, investors will be more focused on haven assets like gold and bonds."