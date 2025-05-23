Market takes a U-Turn as Sensex, Nifty rise over 1% each; here's why

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty staged a rally in the afternoon session today buoyed by easing US Treasury yields. Subsequent gains in information technology and consumer stocks also boosted sentiment on the Dalal Street.

Sensex jumped 954 points to 81,905. The NSE Nifty climbed 300 points to 24,909. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty ended lower amid volatile trade.

Advertisement

Eternal, ITC, PowerGrid, Adani Ports, Nestle India, Infosys and Axis Bank shares rose up to 4.41% on Sensex today.

The BSE IT index, which lost 1.3% in the previous session, was up 1.8% today.

Market breadth was positive with 2257 stocks rising against 1532 stocks falling on BSE. 180 shares were unchanged.

Investors gained Rs 3.32 lakh crore as market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 442.41 lakh crore today against Rs 439.09 lakh crore in the previous session.



Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 5045 crore on Thursday, according to data available with the BSE. DIIs bought shares worth Rs 3715 crore.



Previous session



BSE Sensex plummeted 645 points to close at 80,952, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 204 points to settle at 24,610.