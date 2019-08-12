Markets closed on account of Bakri Id today

The BSE, NSE, forex, money market and major commodity markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

On Friday, benchmark Indices closed broadly on a bullish note on back of positive global cues coupled with reports suggesting that Indian govt was likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from an increase in taxes.

Sensex ended 254 points higher at 37,581 level and Nifty ended at 11,109, registering a rise of 77 points.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 ended in the red. Maruti Suzuki (3.36%) , Bajaj Finance (2.46%) and Vedanta (2.17%) were the top Sensex gainers in Friday's trade.

YES Bank (7.91%) , Tech Mahindra (2.50%) and Tata Motors (1.53%) were top losers on Sensex.

Market breadth was positive with 1557 stocks ending in green compared with 951 closing lower on BSE.

On BSE, top gainers were Navkar Corporation, Endurance, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Future Consumer and Deepak Fertilisers. Top losers on BSE were Balrampur Chini Mills, Jamna Auto, YES Bank, Jagran Prakashan and Redington (India).

Sensex and Nifty rallied on Friday on expectations of measures from the Centre to revive economic growth and address tax concerns.

Reports of a meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to put together a package to boost investor sentiment too lifted the market mood, traders said.