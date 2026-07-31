Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Profit slips 9% YoY to Rs 3,447 crore; revenue climbs 36%

Revenue from operations, however, rose 35.91 per cent YoY to Rs 52,469.8 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 38,605.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its total sales volume increased 29.3 per cent during the first quarter compared with the same period of the previous financial year.

"Domestic small cars sales grew by 34.1 per cent, SUVs by 44.6 per cent and exports by 28.6 per cent. Domestic market share of the company increased by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2 per cent," Maruti said.

The automaker attributed the higher sales volume to increased production capacity.

"Higher sales were possible because the company commissioned its second plant in Kharkhoda. Despite increased sales, the network inventory level at the end of quarter was only about 13 days," it said.

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"During the quarter, net sales (standalone) increased 36 per cent from Rs 36,620.6 crore in Quarter 1 of FY 2025-26 to Rs 49,959.1 crore in Q1 FY 2026-27. Material costs had started to increase in the quarter and were seriously aggravated during the war, as a result of which, the Net Profit (standalone) for the quarter stood at Rs 3,352.1 crore as compared to Rs 3,758.1 crore in Q1 FY 2025-26," Maruti further stated.

Separately, the company said its Board approved four compressed biogas (CBG) projects in the first phase with a total budget of Rs 561 crore.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, Maruti Suzuki shares closed 0.36 per cent higher at Rs 14,239.40 on BSE.