Maruti Suzuki Q4 earnings: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India plunged over 2% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after India's largest car maker reported its Q4 and fiscal earnings. The company recommended its highest ever dividend of Rs 140 per share compared to Rs 135 per share in FY2024-25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Net profit slipped 6.45% year on year to Rs 3659 crore in Q4 against Rs 3911.10 crore in the year ago period. Profit fell primarily due to mark-to-market impact, said the carmaker. However, revenue rose 28.21% to Rs 52,462.50 crore in Q4 against Rs 40,920 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA climbed 27.13% to Rs 6158.30 crore in Q4 against Rs 4844 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin came at 11.74% in Q4 against 11.84% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki shares fell 2% to Rs 12,953 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 4.07 lakh crore.

"The dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2026, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to those Members whose names appear in the register of members/beneficial owners as at the close of business hours on Friday, the 7th August 2026 (Record Date). The date of payment of dividend is 9th September 2026," said the firm.

Advertisement

Record date and payment date for the dividend are August 7, 2026 and September 9, 2026, respectively.

For the last fiscal, the company achieved record total sales of 2,422,713 units, of which domestic sales were at 1,974,939 units and exports were 447,774 units. In the same period last year, the total sales were at 2,234,266 units, comprising domestic sales of 1,901,681 units and exports of 332,585 units.

The company logged record net sales of Rs 1,74,369.5 crore in FY2025-26, a growth of 20.2% over that in FY2024-25.

The company achieved its all-time high net profit of Rs 14,445.4 crore in FY2025-26 compared to the net profit of Rs 14,297.6 crore in the previous year.