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Maruti Suzuki Q4 results date and time; boost from Victorious, e-Vitara sales? Expectations

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results date and time; boost from Victorious, e-Vitara sales? Expectations

Maruti Suzuki Q4 earnings expectations: Revenue is seen rising 25.3% to Rs 50,954 crore in Q4 against Rs 40,674 crore in the year ago period.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 28, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q4 results date and time; boost from Victorious, e-Vitara sales? ExpectationsMaruti Suzuki stock closed 1.37% or Rs 178.70 higher at Rs 13,225.65 in the previous session. Pic source: (AI image for representational purposes)

Maruti Suzuki Q4 earnings expectations: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are in focus today ahead of India's largest car maker's Q4 earnings set to be announced today. Maruti is likely to announce its earnings during market hours. Maruti Suzuki India stock closed 1.37% or Rs 178.70 higher at Rs 13,225.65 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.15 lakh crore. 

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Maruti Suzuki Q4 earnings expectations 

According to brokerage Axis Direct, net profit (standalone) is expected to rise 8.1% to Rs 4,010 crore in Q4 against Rs 3711 crore in the year ago period. Revenue is seen rising 25.3% to Rs 50,954 crore in Q4 against Rs 40,674 crore in the year ago period. 

Revenue is likely to be driven by an 11.8% YoY rise in volumes and 12% YoY growth in ASPs over the past year. The growth is supported by an improved product mix, with a higher UV contribution at 32.5% in Q4FY26 compared to 31.6% in Q4FY25, along with a stronger export mix of 20.4% against 14.1% in the same period, and the impact of new product launches. 

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EBITDA margins for Maruti are expected to rise by 104 bps YoY and 36 bps QoQ, led by higher sales of new models (Victorious and e-Vitara) and increased export volumes.

BNP Paribas India expects a 27.2% rise in Q4 revenue at Rs 51,727.8 crore. EBITDA is expected to rise 43.3% to Rs 6,112.5 crore. Net profit is seen climbing 14%to Rs 4,225.1 crore. 

BNP Paribas has an outperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 16,150. 

Maruti Suzuki, which historically has been conservative about capacity addition, is starting an aggressive production ramp-up plan. The company aims to expand its capacity by 500k by FY28 to 3.1 million and has commissioned another greenfield plant for 1 million capacity, said the brokerage.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 28, 2026 9:18 AM IST
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