Maruti Suzuki shares close higher on launch of eVitara

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India closed nearly 1% higher on Tuesday after India's largest car maker announced the launch of its maiden electric car, the e-Vitara, at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the battery is not included in this price. The company is yet to reveal the battery-inclusive price.

The auto stock closed 0.87% or Rs 130 higher at Rs 15,180 against the previous close of Rs 15,049. Market cap of the firm stood Rs 4.77 lakh crore. Maruti shares have gained 19% in a year and risen 17.49% in six months. However, the stock has lost 4.26% in a month and fallen 9.18% this year. 

The carmaker is offering battery EMI at Rs 3.99 per km. The e-Vitara will be sold from 700 Nexa touch points of Maruti Suzuki.

The e-Vitara comes with two battery pack options: a 49-kWh pack for the base variant and a 61-kWh pack for higher trims. The carmaker claims that the e-Vitara comes with an ARAI-certified range of 543 kilometres on a single charge for the top trim variant.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:24 PM IST
