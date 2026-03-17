Maruti Suzuki shares gain 3% from day’s low; outlines 7 new SUVs, 4 mn unit capacity by FY30 & more

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were trading higher in Tuesday’s trade following a business update where the country's largest carmaker outlined an aggressive long-term growth roadmap.

Maruti Suzuki shares gained as much as 2.7% in early trade to touch a day’s high of Rs 13,101 on the BSE, rebounding over 3% from the day’s low of Rs 12,681.20 apiece.

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According to its latest investor presentation filed with the exchanges, the automaker is gearing up to practically double its production scale. The company revealed plans to build a capacity of around 4 million units per year by FY2030, stepping up from its record-high production of 2.1 million units achieved in FY24-25.

Maruti Suzuki will gradually scale up operations, adding new lines at Manesar and Kharkhoda, alongside a brand-new Gujarat plant slated to start operations from FY2028.

According to the presentation, seven new SUVs will be introduced over the next five to six years. The automaker's SUV market share has already climbed steadily from 16.8% in FY19-20 to 19.6% by February of the current FY25-26. This jump has been fueled by recent hits like the Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, and the newly launched Victoris, the company noted.

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The company's first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e Vitara, aims to conquer range and cost anxieties with an introductory BaaS Price of Rs 10.99 lakh + INR 3.99/km and a 60% assured buyback after three years.

It noted that it recently inaugurated the Banas Suzuki Bio CNG plant to transform cow dung into low-cost, locally consumed vehicle fuel, providing additional income to rural communities. The company holds a 70% share of passenger CNG vehicles between April and December 2025.

The company reported a surge in export volume of 333,000 units in FY24.