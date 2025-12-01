Maruti Suzuki shares rise nearly 2% as November exports soar 61%

Shares of Maruti Suzuki gained nearly 2% on Monday after the firm recorded a strong performance in November 2025. Total exports rose 61% to 46,057 units from 28,633 units last year. The sales of entry-level vehicles, Alto and S-Presso, also saw a notable 27% increase, reaching 12,347 units compared to 9,750 units a year ago. The total domestic passenger vehicle sales surged by 21% to 1.71 lakh units from 1.41 lakh units in November 2024.

During an analyst call, the management stated: "the management highlighted that the November retail sales have increased by 31%, bookings have grown by 21% as demand remains strong."

The company’s financial performance in the second quarter reflected a 7.3% rise in net profit to ₹3,293 crore. Revenue rose 14% to ₹42,101 crore. Maruti Suzuki's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stayed steady at ₹4,434 crore, which was in line with market estimates, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.5% from 11.8% a year earlier. Maruti Suzuki shares rose 1.72% to Rs 16,168 during the afternoon session. Later, the auto stock closed 1.37% higher at Rs 16,111.90. The stock has recorded a 43.4% gain so far this year.

The auto major's management further commented on inventory, saying: "The management also said that the network stock currently remains at 19 days." The reported increase in retail sales and bookings, coupled with healthy network stock, suggests demand momentum is being maintained. The results for November and the second quarter highlight the company's ongoing ability to grow volumes and revenue despite margin pressures.