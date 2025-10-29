Maruti Suzuki shares zoom 46% in a year; what's next for the top carmaker?

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) took a breather on Wednesday after a strong rally over the past year. The stock, which hit an all-time high of Rs 16,673.90 on Tuesday, slipped 1.04 per cent to close at Rs 16,143.65 today. Even at this level, the country's largest carmaker has delivered impressive gains of around 46 per cent over the last twelve months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The index heavyweight counter remains in focus following new announcements by its Japanese parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). SMC President Toshihiro Suzuki said the automaker plans to introduce eight new sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in India over the next five to six years. The company aims to reclaim its market share lost to competitors and strengthen its position in the fast-growing SUV segment.

"India is Suzuki's most critical market and we have big plans for India," Suzuki told news agency Reuters during the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. He added that the company intends to become the largest seller of electric cars in India while maintaining its position as the country's top car exporter.

Market analysts believe that upcoming launches and improving rural demand could further support Maruti's growth trajectory.

Advertisement

Ravi Singh, stock market expert, said that new product introductions and a pickup in rural consumption may lift sales, potentially driving 25–30 per cent upside by next Diwali, provided market conditions remain favourable.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, also expressed optimism about the stock, highlighting continued strength in demand and product pipeline.

Maruti Suzuki remains the largest passenger vehicle maker in India. Its parent, Suzuki Motor, currently holds a 58.28 per cent stake in the company.