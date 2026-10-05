Mastek shares jump 5% as company launches AI-native Services as Software strategy

Following the development, Mastek shares touched a high of Rs 1,629.90 on Monday, October 05, up 4.74% from the previous close of Rs 1,556.10 on Thursday, October 01.

As the first proof point of the strategy, Mastek has developed an AI-native CRM solution that has replaced its legacy CRM environment. The platform was developed at the Mastek AI Center of Excellence and deployed, stress-tested and refined using the company's Customer Zero approach.

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It is currently supporting Mastek's global sales and marketing teams in live production. The company aims to achieve a 10% improvement in win probability by using contextual data to transform the CRM from a system of records into a system of intelligence and execution.

"Our learning is that applying AI to just speed up old ways of working will only give a good use case for AI to deliver a tangible business benefit. Organizations must reimagine their processes and reskill their talent," Umang Nahata, CEO of Mastek, said.

Mastek has also built Mastek Hub, its centralised knowledge platform. According to Ritwik Batabyal, CTIO at Mastek, MastekCRM combines customer case studies, project experience, proposal assets and business intelligence to support AI-driven decision-making. The platform is designed to help sales teams prepare for client meetings, improve forecasting, capture institutional knowledge and surface relevant recommendations in real time.

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Mastek said its strategy is not aimed at becoming a software product company. Instead, the company is positioning it as a services-led model combining domain expertise, AI, data and engineering to deliver continuously evolving business capabilities.