Max Healthcare shares drop 4% post Q1 numbers; key details

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd slipped 4 per cent in Thursday’s trade even as the healthcare services provider, on Wednesday, reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 345 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 295 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock declined 3.8 per cent to hit day’s low of Rs 1,220.45 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 1,267.60. At 10:26 am, the scrip was trading 3.21 per cent lower at Rs 1,226.85. The counter has slipped nearly 7 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,314.30 apiece.

For the June quarter, Max Healthcare reported a 31.4 per cent jump in revenue from the operations at Rs 2,027.57 crore against Rs 1,542.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA rose 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 613 crore in the June quarter from Rs 499 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin came in at 24.9 per cent, down from 25.8 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Additionally, Max Healthcare said in an exchange filing that it has agreed to lease a built-to-suit hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with a proposed capacity of around 130 beds. The facility, as per the company’s specifications, is expected to be completed by 2028. The investment, estimated between Rs 170 crore and Rs 200 crore.

The company also informed stock exchanges that Max Healthcare’s wholly owned arm, Crosslay Remedies Ltd (CRL), has acquired a 4,000 sq metre land parcel adjacent to its Ghaziabad hospital for Rs 120 crore. The deal will pave the way for adding around 150 beds at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali, over the next 30 months, enhancing capacity to meet rising healthcare demand in the region.

Among technical indicators, the scrip is trading below its 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above 100-day, 150- and 200-day SMAs. The stock is among the top losers on the BSE 100.