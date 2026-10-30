Max Healthcare shares close higher as Q2 revenue rises 20%

The stock closed at Rs 860, gaining Rs 8.55, or around 1%, from its previous close of Rs 851.45. It had opened at Rs 848.10 and touched a high of Rs 882.70 during the session, while the day's low stood at Rs 848.10.

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The company continued to expand its hospital network, with operational bed capacity reaching 5,518 at the end of September 2026, an addition of 758 beds over the past 12 months. The latest Rs 415 crore investment will fund 209 additional beds, including 85 at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, 60 at Vaishali and 64 at BLK-Max.

The board also approved separate capital expenditure of around Rs 93 crore for redevelopment and clinical capacity enhancement at the Noida hospital, and around Rs 97 crore for additional floors at the Vaishali facility. Separately, the completion timeline for the proposed 525-bed hospital in Sector 56, Gurugram, has been revised to April 2027, with the project cost increased to approximately Rs 1,143 crore.

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International patient revenue rose 33% YoY to Rs 307 crore, accounting for around 10% of hospital revenue. Max Lab, the company's pathology business, reported gross revenue of Rs 66 crore, up 24%, while Max@Home revenue increased 37% to Rs 86 crore.