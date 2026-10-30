Max Healthcare shares close higher as Q2 revenue rises 20%

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd ended higher on Friday after the hospital chain reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in second-quarter gross revenue, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 10%. The company also announced fresh expansion plans, with its board approving capital expenditure of Rs 415 crore for adding 209 beds across its existing hospitals.
Max Healthcare's network gross revenue stood at Rs 3,219 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 2,692 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating Ebitda increased 18% YoY to Rs 820 crore, while network PAT rose to Rs 448 crore from Rs 406 crore in Q2 FY26, after adjusting the previous year's figure for a one-time tax gain of Rs 149 crore. Revenue growth was supported by higher patient volumes, with occupied bed days increasing 13% YoY. Average occupancy stood at 77% during the quarter.