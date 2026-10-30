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Max Healthcare shares close higher as Q2 revenue rises 20%

Max Healthcare shares close higher as Q2 revenue rises 20%

MAXHEALTH860.00(1.04%)

Max Healthcare's network gross revenue stood at Rs 3,219 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 2,692 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 4:19 PM IST
Max Healthcare shares close higher as Q2 revenue rises 20%Max Healthcare stock closed at Rs 860, gaining Rs 8.55, or around 1%, from its previous close of Rs 851.45.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd ended higher on Friday after the hospital chain reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in second-quarter gross revenue, while profit after tax (PAT) rose 10%. The company also announced fresh expansion plans, with its board approving capital expenditure of Rs 415 crore for adding 209 beds across its existing hospitals.

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Max Healthcare's network gross revenue stood at Rs 3,219 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 2,692 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating Ebitda increased 18% YoY to Rs 820 crore, while network PAT rose to Rs 448 crore from Rs 406 crore in Q2 FY26, after adjusting the previous year's figure for a one-time tax gain of Rs 149 crore. Revenue growth was supported by higher patient volumes, with occupied bed days increasing 13% YoY. Average occupancy stood at 77% during the quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 860, gaining Rs 8.55, or around 1%, from its previous close of Rs 851.45. It had opened at Rs 848.10 and touched a high of Rs 882.70 during the session, while the day's low stood at Rs 848.10.

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The company continued to expand its hospital network, with operational bed capacity reaching 5,518 at the end of September 2026, an addition of 758 beds over the past 12 months. The latest Rs 415 crore investment will fund 209 additional beds, including 85 at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, 60 at Vaishali and 64 at BLK-Max.

The board also approved separate capital expenditure of around Rs 93 crore for redevelopment and clinical capacity enhancement at the Noida hospital, and around Rs 97 crore for additional floors at the Vaishali facility. Separately, the completion timeline for the proposed 525-bed hospital in Sector 56, Gurugram, has been revised to April 2027, with the project cost increased to approximately Rs 1,143 crore.

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International patient revenue rose 33% YoY to Rs 307 crore, accounting for around 10% of hospital revenue. Max Lab, the company's pathology business, reported gross revenue of Rs 66 crore, up 24%, while Max@Home revenue increased 37% to Rs 86 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 4:19 PM IST
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