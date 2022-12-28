Mazagon Dock, BDL, HAL, and more: Top 10 best performing mid-cap stocks of 2022

The stock market had a roller coaster ride in 2022. From 61k in January, the Sensex crashed to 52k in March and later recovered to 60k in April. Then again, it fell to 51k in June before recovering to 63k in November. The month of December has seen a downfall again, with the Sensex at 60k. However, some stocks have outperformed the benchmark and given stellar returns to investors. Business Today has compiled a list of the biggest mid-cap gainers in 2022 from BSE 500 index despite extreme volatility.

The data available on Ace Equity showed that the public sector undertaking ‘PSU’ Shipbuilding company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, with a current market valuation of Rs 16,203 crore, is the top-performing mid-cap stock this year. The maker of submarines, warships, and merchant ships has topped the list with a 188 per cent surge in the stock price from Rs 278.90 on December 31, 2021, to Rs 803.35 as on December 26, 2022. It is followed by UCO Bank with a market capitalisation of Rs 38,259 crore. This PSU Bank stock has gained 146 per cent to trade at Rs 32 on December 26 from Rs 13 on December 31, 2021.

Another PSU stock, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, with a current m-cap of Rs 16,648 crore is in the third spot. This defence sector company involved in the manufacturing of missiles, sensors, and radars. The stock price of Bharat Dynamics has increased 132 per cent YTD (year to date) from Rs 391 to Rs 908 till December 26. Varun Beverages is at rank four, having an m-cap of Rs 87,689 crore. It produces, bottles, and distributes beverages such as carbonated soft drinks of PepsiCo such as Pepsi, 7 Up, Mountain Dew, and Mirinda. The company also distributes Tropicana fruit juice brands, Gatorade beverages, Quaker Oats' milk-based drinks and Aquafina brand of bottled water. The stock price of Varun Beverages is up 128% at Rs 1,350 this year from Rs 591 a year ago.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company is number five on the list. This private sector shipping company has a Rs 9,469-crore market cap, while its share price has surged 123 per cent to Rs 663 from Rs 298 a year ago. At the sixth spot is RHI Magnesita India, which has a product and service portfolio for all steel industry processes, ranging from reduction up to reheating furnaces, through steel making and ingot casting. This MNC from the capital goods sector has proven its mettle in the stock market this year with a 120 per cent stock return to the investors from Rs 367 to Rs 805 and achieved a market valuation of Rs 12,964 crore.

In seventh place is Lloyds Metals & Energy with a gain of 117 per cent at the current stock price of Rs 218.05 from Rs 100 a year ago. This iron and steel manufacturing company has a market cap of Rs 9,699 crore. Number eight on the list is the Bank Of Baroda as this government bank stock has jumped 116 per cent this year from Rs 82 to Rs 177 and recorded a market cap of Rs 91,584 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics is at the ninth spot as the share price has increased 108 per cent to Rs 2,527 from Rs 1,212 YTD. The current market valuation of this PSU fighter airplane and helicopter manufacturer company is Rs 84,489 crore. Indian Bank is number ten on the list as the stock surged 107 per cent to Rs 289 from Rs 139 last year. This PSU Bank has a current market cap of Rs 36,024 crore.

An interesting trend that is visible from the list is that six of the top 10 best-performing mid-cap stocks of 2022 are PSU stocks. Three companies, each from the defence sector and banking sector, are in the top ten. While Sensex has given a 4 per cent return this year, these 10 stocks have gained more than 100 per cent return YTD.

Also read: Tata Steel, Tata Motors, L&T, Asian Paints among top gainers as market ends higher

Also read: Gautam Adani added more wealth in 2022 than m-cap of Pakistan stock market