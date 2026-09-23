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Mazagon Dock, GRSE shares: Does short-term bounce signal trend reversal? Analyst decodes

Mazagon Dock, GRSE shares: Does short-term bounce signal trend reversal? Analyst decodes

MAZDOCK2,211.50(0.34%)

Technical analysis of GRSE and Mazagon Dock shares examines whether investors should average after a 15% portfolio loss.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 4:24 PM IST
Mazagon Dock, GRSE shares: Does short-term bounce signal trend reversal? Analyst decodesMazagon Dock should be considered for fresh averaging only near Rs 2,070, with a strict stop loss below Rs 1,750.

Investors nursing losses in defence shipbuilding names such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) may need to stay patient, with technical signals still pointing to near-term weakness despite intermittent rebounds in the sector. Market expert Akshay Bhagwat told BTTV that the recent upticks in defence counters have lacked durability, suggesting that averaging at current levels could be premature.

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Short-term bounce, not a trend reversal

Bhagwat’s assessment is a caution against mistaking brief recoveries for a sustained turnaround. “Defense was in limelight in the last couple of months, but the upticks have remained more of a short duration-driven uptick,” Bhagwat said, adding that these moves have repeatedly failed to hold.

That distinction matters for retail investors trying to average down. In momentum-heavy sectors, sharp pullbacks are often followed by equally sharp relief rallies, but unless those gains sustain, averaging too early can deepen portfolio stress rather than reduce cost.

Mazagon Dock: Key level at Rs 2,070

For Mazagon Dock, Bhagwat identified Rs 2,070 as the level investors should track for a more meaningful averaging opportunity. “These levels should be tested in the coming months, and that is where you should invest or consider averaging from a longer term perspective,” he said.

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He also flagged risk management as critical, recommending a strict stop loss below Rs 1,750. The message is clear: while the long-term case for defence manufacturing may remain intact, the stock could still see more downside before offering a favourable entry point.

GRSE remains range-bound

On GRSE, Bhagwat maintained a neutral stance, describing the stock as range-bound with the possibility of revisiting its lower swing low. He pegged Rs 2,000 as the level where investors could consider averaging.

That suggests the stock is yet to show the kind of technical strength that would justify aggressive buying. For investors already sitting on losses, the advice is to preserve capital and wait for better risk-reward rather than chase every bounce.

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Broader market context

The caution on defence stocks also fits into Bhagwat’s broader market view. Elsewhere in the show, he argued that Indian markets are oversold and could see a recovery rally in index-heavy names, implying that investors seeking near-term momentum may find better opportunities outside pockets stuck in consolidation.

For now, the takeaway for defence-stock holders is disciplined patience. As Bhagwat summed it up, “Short-term weakness should continue in this defense-related space” and investors should “not be in a hurry to average them out.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 4:24 PM IST
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