Mazagon Dock, LIC Housing, Coal India: 3 stocks that may rally up 16% in a month

Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has suggested three stocks- Coal India Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd- as the markets staged a strong rebound in the last one week. The brokerage has picked these three counters based on their strong technical parameters, which suggest up to 16 per cent upside in them in next 3-4 weeks. Here's what Axis Securities said on these stocks:

Coal India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 429-449 | Stop Loss: Rs 378

Coal India has formed a strong base, around Rs 337 on the weekly chart, aligning with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the 208-544 rally, and has rebounded sharply. The stock has been in accumulation since December 2024 and recently broke out of its consolidation zone between Rs 400 and Rs 350, signalling the start of a fresh uptrend. A sustained move above 400 could accelerate momentum, paving the way for further upside. The weekly RSI is trending upward, holding above its reference line, which further reinforces the positive outlook. The above analysis indicates an upside of Rs 429-449 levels.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,790-2,885 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,370

A strong bullish candlestick confirms that Mazagon Dock has broken out of a descending triangle pattern at Rs 2,500, thereby confirming the continuation of its medium-term uptrend. The surge in volume at the breakout indicates strong participation from market players, adding conviction to the move. It had been in consolidation since mid-July 2024, and the breakout confirms the end of this phase. The pattern breakout indicates a shift in trend, setting the stage for an extended rally. Trading above its key short- and medium-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200-day) indicates a firm bullish bias. Additionally, the weekly RSI is trending upward, holding above its reference line, reinforcing the positive momentum. Analysis indicates an upside of Rs 2,790-2,885 levels

LIC Housing Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 621-645 | Stop Loss: Rs 522

LIC Housing has broken out of a falling channel pattern at Rs 557, confirmed by a strong bullish candlestick, marking the beginning of an uptrend. The stock has established a strong support base above the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of its Rs 313-827 rally, holding firm at 514. A sharp rebound from the lower weekly Bollinger Band suggests a move towards the upper Bollinger Band, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The weekly RSI has crossed above its reference line, confirming a buy signal and breaking above a downward-sloping trendline, further validating the positive bias in price action. The above analysis indicates an upside of 621-645 levels.