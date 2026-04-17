Indian equity benchmark indices gave up its early gains and settled lower on Thursday on the back of profit booking. Traders are keenly watching India Inc's Q4 earnings, which is now gaining momentum. The BSE Sensex declined 122.56 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 77,988.68, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 34.55 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 24,196.75 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Siemens Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,840-2,900 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,300

Mazagon Dock is showing a strengthening bullish setup, rebounding from its key horizontal support and confirming a double bottom pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal. The presence of a positive RSI divergence further reinforces improving momentum at lower levels. Price action has reclaimed all key EMAs, signaling a shift in short to medium term trend, while a decisive close above the declining trendline adds confirmation to the breakout. The structure has turned positive, and sustained strength above 2440 can lead to further upside in the near term.



Advertisement

Siemens | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,950-4,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,300

Siemens exhibits a strong bullish setup, breaking out decisively from a one-year consolidation range, supported by a significant surge in volumes, indicating strong participation and accumulation. The stock is sustaining above the breakout zone, reflecting firm price acceptance at higher levels. Price action has started forming higher highs and higher lows, while trading above key EMAs. Momentum indicators remain robust, with RSI breaking above 65, signaling strength and momentum expansion, favoring continuation of the ongoing uptrend.



National Aluminium Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 470-485 | Stop Loss: Rs 397

Prices of Nalco hit a fresh all time high with increasing volumes and continuing to hold firmly above the breakout zone, reflecting strong buying interest at higher levels. The move is further supported by a breakout from a symmetrical triangle, indicating trend continuation. It maintains a clear higher high higher low structure and trades above all key EMAs with strong alignment across timeframes. Momentum remains healthy, with RSI near 66, signaling sustained strength without overbought conditions, keeping the bullish bias intact.