Mazagon Dock, RVNL, Bharat Dynamics: How to trade these 3 buzzing PSU stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a strong note and posted big gains on Monday on the back of US-China trade deal settlement and de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan at borders. BSE Sensex zoomed 2,975.43 points, or 3.74 per cent to settle at 82,429.90, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 916.70 points, or 3.82 per cent to end at 24,924.70 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing PSU stocks, which are set to enter futures & options segment, including Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers has to about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Avoid

Mazagon Dock is exhibiting signs of stalling at higher levels at the current juncture, accompanied by bearish divergence—a potential red flag. We recommend booking profits in the Rs 3,000–3,100 zone and adopting a wait-and-watch approach. Fresh long positions are not advised at this stage.

Advertisement

Rail Vikas Nigam | Buy | Target Price: Rs 400 | Stop Loss: Rs 330

RVNL has recently formed a hidden bullish divergence on the daily chart, with RSI making a lower low while the price held firm—signalling underlying strength. Additionally, the stock has reversed from the critical support near the S1 floor pivot. Given these technical cues, we recommend a staggered buying approach in the Rs 350–360 zone, targeting Rs 400 with a stop-loss at Rs 330 on a daily closing basis.

Bharat Dynamics | Avoid

Bharat Dynamics is currently showing signs of exhaustion at higher levels, coupled with bearish divergence—an early warning signal. We recommend booking profits in the Rs 1,600–1,650 range and maintaining a wait-and-watch stance. Fresh long positions are not advisable at this point.