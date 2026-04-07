Mazagon Dock shareholders in a fix as multibagger stock loses fizz in a year; price targets and more

Shareholders of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are in a fix. The multibagger stock with 574% returns in three years and nearly 2,100% returns in ten years has moved just 0.1% in a year. In fact, Mazagon Dock stock's correction in the short term has impacted the scrip's one year returns. Mazagon Dock stock has remained under pressure with a fall of 19.29% in six months and 6% in a month. However, value buying, a decrease in the intensity of the US-Iran war and hopes of peace talks have pushed the stock higher by 12.47% in a week.

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The defence stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 2057.40 on March 30,2026 and scaled a 52 week high of Rs 3778 on May 29, 2025.

In the current session, the stock ended 0.54% higher at Rs 2327 on BSE. Mazagon Dock's market cap stood at Rs 93,866 crore. Total 1.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 35.94 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Mazagon Dock stands at 50.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Mazagon Dock shares are trading lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

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Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza believes that the stock is showing signs of consolidation within a broader uptrend, holding near a key rising trendline on the weekly chart.

"Price action indicates a potential base formation after a corrective phase, with stability above long-term moving averages supporting bullish structure. The narrowing range suggests volatility contraction, which may precede a directional move. RSI is gradually stabilising, hinting at improving momentum. A sustained hold above the trendline and breakout from consolidation can trigger positional buying, with a stop loss below Rs 2050 and upside targets placed in the Rs 2950–3000 zone," said Kamble.

Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "From a technical perspective, the stock remains below its key EMA levels, highlighting a bearish setup. Attempts to recover have been short-lived, suggesting that bullish momentum is still lacking. The price action indicates distribution rather than accumulation at current levels.

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Immediate support is seen around the Rs 2,050 zone, which has acted as a recent demand area. A breakdown below this could accelerate further downside. On the upside 2,350 is a key resistance band. Only a sustained move above this zone can signal a potential trend reversal, supported by stronger volumes and improved momentum."