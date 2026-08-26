Mazagon Dock shares: Defence stock may regain momentum, says Rachit Khandelwal

Mazagon Dock: The stock, which had seen relatively muted movement even as broader defence names cooled off over the past six months to one year, is now witnessing improving volumes and a visible pickup in momentum.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd may be preparing for a fresh leg of upside after months of subdued action, with technical indicators and renewed policy interest in marine defence beginning to align in the stock’s favour. In response to a long-term investor query, Rachit Khandelwal, Head of Research at BNK Capital Group said the defence PSU appears to be emerging from a deep consolidation phase, adding that a decisive move above key levels could reopen the path toward sharper gains.
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The stock, which had seen relatively muted movement even as broader defence names cooled off over the past six months to one year, is now witnessing improving volumes and a visible pickup in momentum. That shift, Khandelwal suggested, is not merely technical but also linked to a broader revival in marine defence sentiment.
Marine defence back in focus
Khandelwal pointed to recent diplomatic and defence developments as an important backdrop for Mazagon Dock. Referring to the Indian defence minister’s meeting with his Japanese counterpart, he said “marine defence is playing a very crucial role” in the evolving deal landscape, a factor that could support investor interest in shipbuilding-linked counters.
That matters because Mazagon Dock sits at the heart of India’s naval manufacturing ecosystem. Any renewed emphasis on maritime capability, defence partnerships or naval procurement tends to strengthen the investment case for companies tied to shipbuilding and marine platforms.
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Charts signal a base-building breakout
From a technical standpoint, the expert underscored the unusual tightness in the stock’s moving averages after a prolonged consolidation. He noted that for a stock trading above Rs 2,500, the gap between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages had narrowed to just about Rs 20-25, calling it a sign that the counter has been “maintaining above those levels” and building a strong base.
That setup, he argued, often precedes a directional move. Khandelwal said the stock could face a “very small, very slight supply point” near Rs 2,770, but added that once higher resistance zones are crossed, the uptrend could strengthen materially.
What long-term investors should watch
For investors with patience, the message was clear: hold on through the consolidation and watch for confirmation. “As soon as Mazagon Dock crosses Rs 3,020 levels in coming quarter or two, we might see a very good upside coming in,” Khandelwal said.
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He pegged potential upside targets at Rs 3,460 and eventually Rs 3,800. For existing shareholders, that frames Mazagon Dock as a stock where the near-term trigger is technical, but the bigger story rests on whether India’s defence manufacturing and marine strategy regain sustained market attention.
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