Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Mazagon Dock shares trade lower despite Rs 364-crore contract with Shipping Corp 

Mazagon Dock shares trade lower despite Rs 364-crore contract with Shipping Corp 

Mazagon Dock stock was trading 1.16% lower at Rs 2427.80 in early deals today. Mazagon Dock's market cap stood at Rs 97,932 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Mar 19, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Mazagon Dock shares trade lower despite Rs 364-crore contract with Shipping Corp Mazagon Dock stock price today

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited were trading lower today even as the PSU said it has inked a contract with Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI) for the construction and sale of one 3000 DWT Methanol Dual Fuel Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). 

The contract value is $39 million (nearly Rs 364 crore). The vessel will be constructed and delivered as per the mutually agreed contractual schedule between the parties. The above contract is in the ordinary course of business of the company. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mazagon Dock stock was trading 1.16% lower at Rs 2427.80 in early deals today. Mazagon Dock's market cap stood at Rs 97,932 crore. 

Total 0.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.62 crore. Mazagon Dock shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger defence stock, which rose 158% in two years and 623% in three years has lost 19% in six months. The defence stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 2130 on March 2, 2026 and a 52 week high of Rs 3778 on May 29, 2025.

Advertisement

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDS) is a shipbuilding and offshore fabrication yard. The company's major activities include shipbuilding, ship repairs and fabrication of offshore structures. It provides warships, merchant ships, submarines, support vessels, offshore platforms, passenger cum cargo vessels, trawlers, main and helidecks and barges.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 19, 2026 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today