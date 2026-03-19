Mazagon Dock shares trade lower despite Rs 364-crore contract with Shipping Corp 

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited were trading lower today even as the PSU said it has inked a contract with Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI) for the construction and sale of one 3000 DWT Methanol Dual Fuel Platform Supply Vessel (PSV).

The contract value is $39 million (nearly Rs 364 crore). The vessel will be constructed and delivered as per the mutually agreed contractual schedule between the parties. The above contract is in the ordinary course of business of the company.

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Mazagon Dock stock was trading 1.16% lower at Rs 2427.80 in early deals today. Mazagon Dock's market cap stood at Rs 97,932 crore.

Total 0.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.62 crore. Mazagon Dock shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The multibagger defence stock, which rose 158% in two years and 623% in three years has lost 19% in six months. The defence stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 2130 on March 2, 2026 and a 52 week high of Rs 3778 on May 29, 2025.

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDS) is a shipbuilding and offshore fabrication yard. The company's major activities include shipbuilding, ship repairs and fabrication of offshore structures. It provides warships, merchant ships, submarines, support vessels, offshore platforms, passenger cum cargo vessels, trawlers, main and helidecks and barges.