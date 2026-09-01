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Mazagon, Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite: Top stocks to buy | Check targets, stop loss, risk-reward & more

Mazagon, Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite: Top stocks to buy | Check targets, stop loss, risk-reward & more

MARUTI13,547.00(1.28%)

SMIFS said that Mazagon Dock has witnessed a healthy consolidation after its recent recovery, indicating buying interest near the support area.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Mazagon, Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite: Top stocks to buy | Check targets, stop loss, risk-reward & morePidilite continues to maintain a strong medium-term uptrend, with the stock trading comfortably above its longer-term moving averages, said the brokerage.

Led by the rising volatility in the broader equity markets, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested select stocks like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Pidilite Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to trade on a short-term basis, based on their sound fundamentals and solid technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stock along with targets prices, stop loss, risk-reward ratios and more:

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,370 | Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:2
Mazagon Dock has witnessed a healthy consolidation after its recent recovery and is currently holding around the Rs 2,500 zone, indicating buying interest near the support area. The stock has maintained a broader higher-low structure despite the recent corrective phase, keeping the medium-term setup constructive. Price is attempting to stabilize around its key moving-average support, which could provide a base for the next upward move. The stock can be bought at the current levels, with improving price action likely to attract fresh buying interest. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,370 on a closing basis, with an upside potential towards Rs 2,750.

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Pidilite Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,780 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,580 | Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:2.3
Pidilite Industries Ltd continues to maintain a strong medium-term uptrend, with the stock trading comfortably above its longer-term moving averages. After a sustained rise, the stock has undergone a period of consolidation near the Rs 1,620-1,650 zone, indicating healthy absorption of selling pressure. The recent price action suggests that buyers are defending the current levels, while the broader structure remains characterized by higher highs and higher lows. The stock can be bought at the current levels of Rs 1,640, as a sustained move above the recent consolidation range can open the way for further upside. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,580 on a closing basis, with an upside potential towards Rs 1,780.

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Maruti Suzuki India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 14,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 12,800 | Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:2.1
Maruti Suzuki is undergoing a corrective phase and has approached a crucial support zone around Rs 13,200–13,300, where it has previously attracted buying interest. The recent decline appears to be a consolidation within the broader medium-term structure rather than a confirmed breakdown, with the stock continuing to hold near its long-term moving-average support. The risk-reward profile remains favorable at current levels. The stock can be bought at the current levels, with an upside potential towards Rs 14,800. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 12,800 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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